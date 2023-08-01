National Bank of Greece (NBGIF) Price Target Increased by 19.26% to 8.07

The average one-year price target for National Bank of Greece (OTC:NBGIF) has been revised to 8.07 / share. This is an increase of 19.26% from the prior estimate of 6.77 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.57 to a high of 9.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.67% from the latest reported closing price of 6.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bank of Greece. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBGIF is 0.39%, an increase of 9.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.73% to 133,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 36,915K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,125K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBGIF by 30.29% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 13,234K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,246K shares, representing an increase of 22.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBGIF by 17.04% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,699K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,662K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBGIF by 14.96% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 7,230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,346K shares, representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBGIF by 30.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,062K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBGIF by 11.87% over the last quarter.

