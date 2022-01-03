National Bank of Egypt increases its stake in CIB to 9.13% - document

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The state-owned National Bank of Egypt increased its stake in the country's largest private bank, Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, to 9.13% from 8.27% at end-September, a disclosure form to the stock exchange dated Jan. 2 showed.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

