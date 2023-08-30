National Bank of Canada's profit falls on bigger loan loss provisions

Aug 30 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO posted a drop in its third-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, as the lender set aside more capital to cover for potential bad loans in a tough economy.

The bank's adjusted profit for the three months ended July 31 was C$790 million ($582.42 million), or C$2.21 per share, compared with C$826 million, or C$2.35 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3564 Canadian dollars)

