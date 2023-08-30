News & Insights

US Markets
NA

National Bank of Canada's profit falls on bigger loan loss provisions

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

August 30, 2023 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by Sri Hari N S for Reuters ->

Aug 30 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO posted a drop in its third-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, as the lender set aside more capital to cover for potential bad loans in a tough economy.

The bank's adjusted profit for the three months ended July 31 was C$790 million ($582.42 million), or C$2.21 per share, compared with C$826 million, or C$2.35 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3564 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((SriHari.NS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.