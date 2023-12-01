News & Insights

National Bank of Canada's fourth-quarter profit jumps on capital markets strength

December 01, 2023 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Arasu Kannagi Basil for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as a strong performance at its capital markets unit helped offset the hit from bigger provisions.

The bank's adjusted net income rose to C$867 million ($641.13 million), or C$2.44 per share, for the three months ended Oct. 31, from C$738 million, or C$2.08 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3523 Canadian dollars)

