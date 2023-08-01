News & Insights

US Markets
NA

National Bank of Canada to acquire Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian portfolio

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

August 01, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 3-4, background in paragraph 2

Aug 1 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO said on Tuesday it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Canadian commercial loan portfolio of collapsed U.S. regional lender Silicon Valley Bank.

The fall of the Silicon Valley Bank in March this year had triggered the worst U.S. banking crisis in 15 years.

Under the terms of the agreement, National Bank would acquire a portfolio in the technology, life science and global fund banking sectors, further diversifying its commercial loan portfolio across Canada, it said in a statement.

The portfolio comprises approximately C$1 billion in loan commitments, of which around C$325 million are outstanding.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shilpi Majumdar)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.