National Bank of Canada Reveals Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$738 million, or C$2.08 per share. This compares with C$769 million, or C$2.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$708 million or C$2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to C$2.43 billion from C$2.25 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$738 Mln. vs. C$769 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.08 vs. C$2.17 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$2.43 Bln vs. C$2.25 Bln last year.

