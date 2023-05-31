News & Insights

National Bank of Canada Reveals Drop In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$813 million, or C$2.38 per share. This compares with C$865 million, or C$2.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to C$2.61 billion from C$2.49 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$813 Mln. vs. C$865 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$2.38 vs. C$2.53 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$2.61 Bln vs. C$2.49 Bln last year.

