National Bank of Canada reports results for the quarter ended in January - Earnings Summary

* National Bank of Canada NA.TO reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.71​​ per share for the quarter ended in January. The mean expectation of twelve analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

* Revenue rose 13.5% to $1.81 billion from a year ago​; analysts expected $1.65 billion.

* National Bank of Canada's Reported EPS for the quarter was $1.71​.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 11% in the last three months.​

* In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates and

* National Bank of Canada shares had risen by 5.8% this quarter.

* The company reported quarterly net income of $604.59 million.

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for National Bank of Canada is $61.17

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 8 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell."

This summary was machine generated February 24 at 06:41 p.m. GMT. ​Original report currency Canadian Dollars, converted to US Dollars.​

