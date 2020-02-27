US Markets

National Bank of Canada quarterly profit rises 10.5%

C Nivedita Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

National Bank of Canada on Thursday reported a 10.5% rise in quarterly profit, helped by growth in its financial markets and wealth management units.

Net income rose to C$610 million ($459.13 million), or C$1.67 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$552 million, or C$1.50 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3286 Canadian dollars)

