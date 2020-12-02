National Bank of Canada Q4 adjusted earnings of C$1.69 per share

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at C$490 million, or C$1.36 per share. This compares with C$590 million, or C$1.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$615 million or C$1.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to C$2.00 billion from C$1.92 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$615 Mln. vs. C$612 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.69 vs. C$1.69 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$2.00 Bln vs. C$1.92 Bln last year.

