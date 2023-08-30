National Bank of Canada Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$839 million, or C$2.36 per share. This compares with C$826 million, or C$2.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$790 million or C$2.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to C$2.515 billion from C$2.413 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$839 Mln. vs. C$826 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.36 vs. C$2.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$2.38 -Revenue (Q3): C$2.515 Bln vs. C$2.413 Bln last year.

