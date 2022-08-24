Markets

National Bank Of Canada Q3 Profit Down, Declares Dividend; Names Co-Head, Financial Markets - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income was C$826 million, down 2% from C$839 million last year. Earnings per share declined to C$2.35 from C$2.36 a year ago.

Total revenues were C$2.41 billion, 7 percent higher than prior year's C$2.25 billion. Adjusted revenues were C$2.48 billion, compared to C$2.30 billion in the previous year.

Further, National Bank of Canada's Board of Directors declared a dividend of C$0.92 per share for the quarter ending October 31. The dividend is payable on November 1 to common shareholders of record on September 26.

The Board also declared quarterly dividends on certain series of first preferred shares, payable on November 15 to first preferred shareholders of record on October 6.

Separately, National Bank announced the appointment of Étienne Dubuc as Executive Vice-President and Co-Head, Financial Markets. Dubuc will share the responsibilities of this role with Denis Girouard, the current position holder as of November 1.

He will also join the Senior Leadership Team and report to Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dubuc is currently Executive Vice-President, Managing Director and Head of Equities, Currencies and Commodities, and Co-Head of Risk Management Solutions for Financial Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular