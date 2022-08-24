National Bank Of Canada Q3 Profit Down, Declares Dividend; Names Co-Head, Financial Markets - Update

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income was C$826 million, down 2% from C$839 million last year. Earnings per share declined to C$2.35 from C$2.36 a year ago.

Total revenues were C$2.41 billion, 7 percent higher than prior year's C$2.25 billion. Adjusted revenues were C$2.48 billion, compared to C$2.30 billion in the previous year.

Further, National Bank of Canada's Board of Directors declared a dividend of C$0.92 per share for the quarter ending October 31. The dividend is payable on November 1 to common shareholders of record on September 26.

The Board also declared quarterly dividends on certain series of first preferred shares, payable on November 15 to first preferred shareholders of record on October 6.

Separately, National Bank announced the appointment of Étienne Dubuc as Executive Vice-President and Co-Head, Financial Markets. Dubuc will share the responsibilities of this role with Denis Girouard, the current position holder as of November 1.

He will also join the Senior Leadership Team and report to Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dubuc is currently Executive Vice-President, Managing Director and Head of Equities, Currencies and Commodities, and Co-Head of Risk Management Solutions for Financial Markets.

