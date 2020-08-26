National Bank of Canada Q3 adjusted earnings of C$1.66 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO):

-Earnings: C$589 million in Q3 vs. C$591 million in the same period last year. -EPS: C$1.66 in Q3 vs. C$1.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$602 million or C$1.66 per share for the period. -Revenue: C$1.97 billion in Q3 vs. C$1.95 billion in the same period last year.

