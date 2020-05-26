National Bank of Canada Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$368 million, or C$1.01 per share. This compares with C$539 million, or C$1.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to C$2.04 billion from C$1.77 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$368 Mln. vs. C$539 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.01 vs. C$1.51 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$2.04 Bln vs. C$1.77 Bln last year.

