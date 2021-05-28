National Bank of Canada Q2 adjusted earnings of C$2.25 per share

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at C$801 million, or C$2.25 per share. This compares with C$368 million, or C$1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$801 million or C$2.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to C$2.24 billion from C$2.04 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$801 Mln. vs. C$379 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$2.25 vs. C$1.01 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$2.24 Bln vs. C$2.04 Bln last year.

