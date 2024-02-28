National Bank of Canada Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$922 million, or C$2.59 per share. This compares with C$876 million, or C$2.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$922 million or C$2.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to C$2.82 billion from C$2.69 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$922 Mln. vs. C$876 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$2.59 vs. C$2.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.36 -Revenue (Q1): C$2.82 Bln vs. C$2.69 Bln last year.

