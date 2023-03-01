National Bank of Canada Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$881 million, or C$2.49 per share. This compares with C$930 million, or C$2.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$905 million or C$2.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to C$2.71 billion from C$2.53 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$881 Mln. vs. C$930 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$2.49 vs. C$2.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$2.37 -Revenue (Q1): C$2.71 Bln vs. C$2.53 Bln last year.

