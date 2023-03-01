Markets

National Bank of Canada Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

March 01, 2023 — 06:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$881 million, or C$2.49 per share. This compares with C$930 million, or C$2.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$905 million or C$2.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to C$2.71 billion from C$2.53 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$881 Mln. vs. C$930 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$2.49 vs. C$2.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$2.37 -Revenue (Q1): C$2.71 Bln vs. C$2.53 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.