National Bank of Canada Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$932 million, or C$2.65 per share. This compares with C$761 million, or C$2.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$932 million or C$2.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to C$2.53 billion from C$2.28 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$932 Mln. vs. C$761 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$2.65 vs. C$2.15 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$2.53 Bln vs. C$2.28 Bln last year.

