National Bank of Canada Q1 adjusted earnings of C$2.15 per share

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$761 million, or C$2.15 per share. This compares with C$594 million, or C$1.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$761 million or C$2.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to C$2.22 billion from C$1.92 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$761 Mln. vs. C$620 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$2.15 vs. C$1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$2.22 Bln vs. C$1.92 Bln last year.

