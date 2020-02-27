Markets

National Bank of Canada Q1 adjusted earnings of C$1.70 per share

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$594 million, or C$1.67 per share. This compares with C$536 million, or C$1.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$620 million or C$1.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to C$1.92 billion from C$1.80 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$620 Mln. vs. C$552 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.70 vs. C$1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$1.92 Bln vs. C$1.80 Bln last year.

