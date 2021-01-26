Markets

National Bank Of Canada Promotes Laurent Ferreira To COO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) announced Tuesday the appointment of Laurent Ferreira as Chief Operating Officer, effective February 1, 2021. Ferreira will report directly to Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board of Directors.

In his role, Ferreira will provide strategic leadership for the Bank's Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets businesses. He will also oversee the Banks' Operations and Information Technology functions.

Over his 23 years with National Bank, Ferreira has held key leadership roles in Financial Markets, serving most recently as Co-Head. Since 2019, he has also been co-managing the Bank's transformation.

Denis Girouard, currently Co-Head of Financial Markets with Laurent Ferreira, will assume the sole leadership of that business segment, effective February 1, 2021. Girouard has been with National Bank for 31 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular