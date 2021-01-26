National Bank Of Canada Promotes Laurent Ferreira To COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) announced Tuesday the appointment of Laurent Ferreira as Chief Operating Officer, effective February 1, 2021. Ferreira will report directly to Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board of Directors.

In his role, Ferreira will provide strategic leadership for the Bank's Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets businesses. He will also oversee the Banks' Operations and Information Technology functions.

Over his 23 years with National Bank, Ferreira has held key leadership roles in Financial Markets, serving most recently as Co-Head. Since 2019, he has also been co-managing the Bank's transformation.

Denis Girouard, currently Co-Head of Financial Markets with Laurent Ferreira, will assume the sole leadership of that business segment, effective February 1, 2021. Girouard has been with National Bank for 31 years.

