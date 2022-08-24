National Bank of Canada Profit Drops In Q3
(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at C$826 million, or C$2.35 per share. This compares with C$839 million, or C$2.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$826 million or C$2.35 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to C$2.41 billion from C$2.25 billion last year.
National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): C$826 Mln. vs. C$839 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.35 vs. C$2.36 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$2.41 Bln vs. C$2.25 Bln last year.
