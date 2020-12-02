US Markets

National Bank of Canada profit beats estimates on lower-than-expected loan loss provisions

Nichola Saminather Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO reported fourth-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates on Wednesday, helped by lower-than-expected credit provisions.

Net income excluding specific items rose to C$615 million ($475.05 million) in the three months through October, from C$612 million, although earnings per share remained flat at C$1.69. Analysts had expected C$1.52 a share.

Provisions for credit losses of C$110 million were lower than the expected C$158.4 million. They were up 24% from a year earlier, although improved from C$143 million in the previous quarter.

($1 = 1.2946 Canadian dollars)

