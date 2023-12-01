National Bank of Canada Profit Advances In Q4

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$768 million, or C$2.14 per share. This compares with C$738 million, or C$2.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$832 million or C$2.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to C$2.76 billion from C$2.43 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$768 Mln. vs. C$738 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.14 vs. C$2.08 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$2.76 Bln vs. C$2.43 Bln last year.

