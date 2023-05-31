News & Insights

National Bank of Canada posts lower profit on higher provisions

May 31, 2023 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

May 31 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO reported a fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as a shaky economy and a meltdown in the U.S. banking sector prompted the lender to set aside higher provisions.

Net income for the three months ended April 30 came in at C$847 million ($633.41 million) or C$2.38 a share, compared to C$889 million or C$2.53 a year ago.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

