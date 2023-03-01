US Markets
NA

National Bank of Canada posts lower first-quarter profit

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

March 01, 2023 — 06:35 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the lender set aside bigger rainy-day funds to deal with economic uncertainty, which outweighed gains stemming from higher interest rates.

Profit for the three months ended Jan. 31 was C$881 million ($647.94 million) or C$2.49 per share, compared with C$930 million or C$2.64 per share a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3594 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.