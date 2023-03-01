National Bank of Canada posts lower first-quarter profit

March 1 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the lender set aside bigger rainy-day funds to deal with economic uncertainty, which outweighed gains stemming from higher interest rates.

Profit for the three months ended Jan. 31 was C$881 million ($647.94 million) or C$2.49 per share, compared with C$930 million or C$2.64 per share a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3594 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.