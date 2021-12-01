National Bank of Canada posts jump in quarterly profit, lifts dividend 23%

Dec 1 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO posted a 27% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by growth in its personal and commercial banking segments as lending picked up, and the lender also raised its dividend.

The lender increased its quarterly dividend by 23% to 87 Canadian cents a share for the current quarter, up from the 71 cents it has paid in the past quarters.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$783 million, or C$2.21 Canadian cents, in the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with C$615 million, or C$1.69 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.24 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2750 Canadian dollars)

