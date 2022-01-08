National Bank of Canada plans vaccine clinics for employees and their families

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO will become the first major bank in the country to offer COVID-19 booster shots to employees and their family members, setting up four vaccination sites across Quebec starting Monday.

The clinics will be located in Montreal, Laval, Brossard and Quebec City, and will be open to staff and members of their families over 30, a spokesperson for the bank told Reuters by email.

The bank also joined forces with other Quebec-based companies to set up vaccination clinics earlier in the pandemic, the spokesperson said. National Bank was one of 13 major employers picked by the Quebec government to host workplace vaccination clinics, local media reported in April.

None of the other large Canadian banks offer such clinics, but they do give employees paid time off to get vaccinated.

