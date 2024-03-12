News & Insights

National Bank of Canada denies media report of talks to sell its Cambodian unit

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

March 12, 2024 — 11:55 am EDT

Written by Harshita Meenaktshi and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters

Updates throughout with National Bank statement and background

March 12 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TOon Tuesday denied a media report that said it was in talks to sell its Cambodian unit, ABA Bank.

Bloomberg News on Tuesday reported that the lender was exploring options for ABA Bank, including its sale for more than $2 billion.

National Bank of Canada is currently not engaged in any process or negotiations for the sale of ABA Bank, nor has it hired any advisers, the bank said in a statement.

Canadian banks have sought growth opportunities abroad as competition has intensified in their highly regulated domestic market.

The Montreal-based bank also made an additional investment of $63 million in ABA Bank in 2019, betting on Cambodia's future and promising economy.

ABA reported net income of C$343 million ($254.17 million)and revenue of C$726 million for the year ended Oct. 31, 2023, according to National Bank of Canada.

($1 = 1.3495 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Anil D'Silva)

Reuters
