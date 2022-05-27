National Bank of Canada Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$894 million, or C$2.55 per share. This compares with C$801 million, or C$2.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$893 million or C$2.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to C$2.44 billion from C$2.24 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$894 Mln. vs. C$801 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$2.55 vs. C$2.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$2.44 Bln vs. C$2.24 Bln last year.

