National Bank of Canada beats profit estimates for second quarter

Nichola Saminather Reuters
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

National Bank of Canada beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by a jump in interest and fee income and lower provisions for credit losses.

Net income excluding one-off items was C$893 million ($700.61 million), or C$2.55, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$801 million, or C$2.25, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings to be flat from last year, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2746 Canadian dollars)

