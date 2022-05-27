National Bank of Canada beats profit estimates for second quarter

TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by a jump in interest and fee income and lower provisions for credit losses.

Net income excluding one-off items was C$893 million ($700.61 million), or C$2.55, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$801 million, or C$2.25, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings to be flat from last year, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2746 Canadian dollars)

