National Bank of Canada beats profit estimates for second quarter
TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by a jump in interest and fee income and lower provisions for credit losses.
Net income excluding one-off items was C$893 million ($700.61 million), or C$2.55, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$801 million, or C$2.25, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings to be flat from last year, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 1.2746 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7519;))
