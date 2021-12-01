National Bank of Canada Announces Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$776 million, or C$2.19 per share. This compares with C$492 million, or C$1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$783 million or C$2.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to C$2.21 billion from C$2.00 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance:

