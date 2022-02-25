National Bank Names Marie Gingras New CFO As Ghislain Parent Moves To New Role

(RTTNews) - Canadian lender, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), said on Friday that it has appointed Marie Gingras as new Chief Financial Officer or CFO, to succeed Ghislain Parent, who is now promoted to the new role of Executive Vice-President or EVP, International, with effect from April 1.

Parent will be primarily responsible for the Group's Credigy subsidiaries in the U.S. and ABA Bank in Cambodia.

Gingras has been Senior Vice-President, Financial Accounting division of the bank since April 2021.

