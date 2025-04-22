National Bank Holdings Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Impact from Provision for Credit Losses

National Bank Holdings Corporation reports Q1 2025 results: net income of $24.2 million, impacted by a loan charge-off.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $24.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, which reflects a decrease from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year due to a significant increase in provision expenses linked to a loan charge-off related to suspected fraud. Despite this, CEO Tim Laney noted improvements in asset quality, with decreased past due and non-performing loan ratios, alongside a net interest margin of 3.93%. The company also highlighted its strong capital position, with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6% and an increase in tangible book value per share to $25.94. Overall, NBHC remains committed to investing in technology and maintaining a robust balance sheet amid market uncertainties, as recognized by Forbes as one of the best banks in the U.S.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $24.2 million, demonstrating the company's ability to generate profits despite challenges.

The non-performing loans and non-performing assets decreased, indicating improved asset quality and effective risk management.

The company achieved a solid net interest margin of 3.93%, contributing to an increase in fully taxable equivalent net interest income by 3.4% year-over-year.

National Bank Holdings Corporation was recognized by Forbes as one of the best banks in the United States, highlighting its commitment to quality service and financial stability.

Net income and earnings per share decreased significantly compared to both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year, indicating potential financial instability.

The company recorded a substantial provision expense of $10.2 million for credit losses, primarily due to a single loan charge-off driven by suspected fraud, raising concerns about asset quality and risk management.

Average total deposits decreased by $111.6 million during the quarter, which may point to declining customer confidence or competitiveness in attracting deposits.

What are National Bank Holdings Corporation's Q1 2025 earnings?

National Bank Holdings Corporation reported a net income of $24.2 million or $0.63 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

How did loan charge-offs affect earnings?

The earnings were negatively impacted by a $10.2 million provision expense due to a loan charge-off related to suspected fraud.

What was the return on average assets for Q1 2025?

The return on average assets for Q1 2025 was 0.99%, down from 1.13% in Q4 2024.

How much did the company's capital ratio change?

The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio totaled 13.6% for Q1 2025, indicating strong capital levels.

What is the conference call date for Q1 2025 results?

The conference call to discuss Q1 2025 results is scheduled for April 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Full Release



NYSE Ticker: NBHC





DENVER, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) reported:

















For the quarter



(1)











For the quarter - adjusted



(1)(2)





















1Q25











4Q24









1Q24











1Q25











4Q24









1Q24









Net income ($000's)











$









24,231















$





28,184













$





31,391















$









24,231















$





33,232













$





31,391













Earnings per share - diluted











$









0.63















$





0.73













$





0.82















$









0.63















$





0.86













$





0.82













Return on average assets















0.99









%















1.13





%













1.28





%















0.99









%















1.33





%













1.28





%









Return on average tangible assets



(2)

















1.09









%















1.23





%













1.39





%















1.09









%















1.44





%













1.39





%









Return on average equity















7.42









%















8.59





%













10.30





%















7.42









%















10.13





%













10.30





%









Return on average tangible common equity



(2)

















10.64









%















12.31





%













15.14





%















10.64









%















14.40





%













15.14





%

























(1)









Ratios are annualized.









(2)









See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

























In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “We delivered quarterly net income of $24.2 million and $0.63 of earnings per diluted share. The quarter’s results were negatively impacted by elevated provision primarily resulting from a loan charge-off involving suspected fraud by the borrower. Removing the impact of the fraud-related charge-off and a payroll tax credit benefit included in the quarter, earnings per share would have exceeded analysts’ median estimate for the quarter. It’s noteworthy that we delivered a return on tangible assets of 1.1% even in light of the charge-off. Further, past dues and non-performing loan ratios improved during the quarter. With a solid net interest margin of 3.93%, we drove 3.4% growth in our fully taxable equivalent net interest income over the same period last year.”





Mr. Laney added, “Our commitment to serve our clients, coupled with building a fortress balance sheet with strong capital, liquidity, and diversified sources of funding has led us to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best banks in the United States. Our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio totaled 13.6% and tangible book value per share grew $0.66 during the quarter to $25.94 per share. We have built our Bank to withstand uncertain and volatile times, and we continue to make meaningful investments in technology and drive shareholders returns.”







First Quarter 2025 Results











(All comparisons refer to the fourth quarter of 2024, except as noted)









Net income totaled $24.2 million or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $28.2 million or $0.73 per diluted share. The first quarter’s results were impacted by $10.2 million of provision expense recorded primarily to cover a charge-off on one credit driven by suspected fraudulent activity by the borrower. The return on average tangible assets totaled 1.09%, compared to 1.23%, and the return on average tangible common equity totaled 10.64%, compared to 12.31%.







Net Interest Income







Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $88.6 million, compared to $92.0 million, decreasing $3.4 million due to two fewer business days in the first quarter and a decrease of $37.9 million in average earning assets. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin narrowed six basis points to 3.93%, driven by a 13 basis point decrease in earning asset yields, partially offset by an eight basis point improvement in the cost of funds.







Loans







Loans totaled $7.6 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $7.8 billion. We generated quarterly loan fundings of $255.7 million, led by commercial loan fundings of $160.2 million. The first quarter weighted average rate on new loans at the time of origination was 7.3%, compared to the quarter’s weighted average yield of 6.4% on our loan portfolio.







Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses







The Company recorded $10.2 million of provision expense for credit losses during the first quarter, compared to $2.0 million. The current quarter’s provision expense was recorded primarily to cover the charge-off on one credit driven by suspected fraudulent activity by the borrower. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.80% of average total loans, compared to 0.11%. Non-performing loans decreased one basis point to 0.45% of total loans at March 31, 2025, and non-performing assets decreased one basis point to 0.46% of total loans and OREO at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans totaled 1.18% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.22% at December 31, 2024.







Deposits







Average total deposits decreased $111.6 million to $8.3 billion during the first quarter 2025, and average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) decreased $113.1 million to $7.2 billion. Transaction deposits on a spot basis grew $147.7 million to $7.4 billion at March 31, 2025. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 90.8% at March 31, 2025, compared to 94.1%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 87.4% at March 31, 2025, compared to 87.6%.







Non-Interest Income







Non-interest income totaled $15.4 million during the first quarter, compared to $11.1 million. Included in the prior quarter was $6.6 million of non-recurring loss on investment security sales. Mortgage banking income increased $1.0 million, compared to the prior quarter. Service charges and bank card fees decreased $0.7 million due to seasonality, and other non-interest income was $2.6 million lower due to lower SBA gains on sale and swap fee activity during the first quarter.







Non-Interest Expense







Non-interest expense decreased $2.5 million to $62.0 million during the first quarter. Salaries and benefits decreased $1.1 million primarily due to payroll tax credits realized in the first quarter. Data processing decreased $0.5 million, and professional services expense decreased $0.2 million driven by our continued disciplined expense management. Included within other non-interest expense in the prior quarter was $1.2 million of banking center consolidation-related expense. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio was 57.7% at March 31, 2025, compared to 57.0%, excluding other intangible assets amortization and the prior quarter’s non-recurring loss on investment security sales.





Income tax expense decreased $0.9 million to $5.6 million, due to the first quarter’s lower pre-tax income. The effective tax rate was 18.8% for the first quarter, consistent with the prior quarter.







Capital







Capital ratios continue to be well in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The tier 1 leverage ratio totaled 10.89%, and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 13.61% at March 31, 2025. Shareholders’ equity increased $24.2 million to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2025, primarily driven by $13.1 million of growth in retained earnings from net income after covering the quarter’s dividend, and a $10.0 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to changes in the interest rate environment.





Common book value per share increased $0.61 to $34.90 at March 31, 2025. Tangible common book value per share increased $0.66 to $25.94 driven by the quarter’s earnings after covering the quarterly dividend, and a $0.26 improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss.







Year-Over-Year Review











(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2024, except as noted)









Net income totaled $24.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $31.4 million, or $0.82 per diluted share in the same period prior year. The decrease compared to the prior year was largely driven by higher provision expense of $10.2 million. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $1.4 million to $42.0 million. The return on average tangible assets totaled 1.09%, compared to 1.39%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 10.64%, compared to 15.14%.





Fully taxable equivalent net interest income increased $2.9 million to $88.6 million. Average earning assets increased $12.6 million, including average loan growth of $29.3 million and average investment securities growth of $22.6 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 15 basis points to 3.93%, as an 18 basis point decrease in the cost of funds outpaced a three basis point decrease in earning asset yields. Average interest bearing liabilities increased $35.8 million due to higher average deposit balances, and the cost of funds totaled 2.07%, compared to 2.25% in the same period prior year.





Loans outstanding totaled $7.6 billion as of March 31, 2025, increasing $77.2 million or 1.0%. New loan fundings over the trailing twelve months totaled $1.6 billion, led by commercial fundings of $1.1 billion.





The Company recorded $10.2 million of provision expense for credit losses, compared to no provision expense for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024. The current quarter’s provision expense was recorded primarily to cover the charge-off on one credit driven by suspected fraudulent activity by the borrower. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.80% of average total loans, compared to minimal net charge-offs in the same period prior year. Non-performing loans decreased two basis points to 0.45% of total loans at March 31, 2025, and non-performing assets decreased seven basis points to 0.46% of total loans and OREO at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans totaled 1.18% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.29% at March 31, 2024.





Average total deposits increased $41.5 million or 0.5% to $8.3 billion, and average transaction deposits decreased $4.5 million. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 87.4% at March 31, 2025, compared to 88.3%.





Non-interest income totaled $15.4 million, compared to $17.7 million, decreasing primarily due to $2.3 million lower other non-interest income driven by timing of SBA loan gain on sales and swap fee income activity, and a $0.6 million gain from the sale of a banking center building included in the first quarter of 2024.





Non-interest expense decreased $0.8 million to $62.0 million. Salaries and benefits decreased $2.2 million primarily due to payroll tax credits realized during the first quarter 2025, which was partially offset by increases in data processing and occupancy and equipment, driven by investments in technology.





Income tax expense totaled $5.6 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, driven by lower pre-tax income. The effective tax rate was 18.8%, compared to 19.3% in the first quarter of 2024.







Conference Call







Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (877) 400-0505 using the participant passcode of 7036929 and asking for the NBHC Q1 2025 Earnings Call. The earnings release and a link to the replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website at



www.nationalbankholdings.com



by visiting the investor relations area.







About National Bank Holdings Corporation







National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise, delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 90 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust and wealth management business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Utah, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.





For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, or nbhbank.com, or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.







About Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “adjusted return on average assets,” “tangible assets,” “return on average tangible assets,” “adjusted return on average equity,” “tangible common equity,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “tangible common book value per share,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” “non-interest expense excluding other intangible assets amortization,” “non-interest income adjusted for the loss on security sales,” “efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization, adjusted for the loss on security sales,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per share – diluted,” “net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, adjusted for the loss on security sales, after tax,” “net income adjusted for the loss on security sales, after tax,” “net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax,” “adjusted return on average tangible assets,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” “pre-provision net revenue,” “pre-provision net revenue, adjusted for the loss on security sales,” and “fully taxable equivalent” metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.





These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not discuss historical facts but instead relate to expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “seek,” “potential,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend,” “goal,” “focus,” “maintains,” “future,” “ultimately, ” “likely,” “anticipate,” “ensure,” “strategy,” “objective,” and similar words or phrases. These statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties. We have based these statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, business strategy and growth prospects. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: business and economic conditions along with external events both generally and in the financial services industry; susceptibility to credit risk and fluctuations in the value of real estate and other collateral securing a significant portion of our loan portfolio, including with regards to real estate acquired through foreclosure, and the accuracy of appraisals related to such real estate; the allowance for credit losses and fair value adjustments may be insufficient to absorb losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to meet the requirements of deposit withdrawals and other business needs; changes impacting monetary supply and the businesses of our clients and counterparties, including levels of market interest rates, inflation, currency values, monetary and fiscal policies, and the volatility of trading markets; changes in the fair value of our investment securities and the ability of companies in which we invest to commercialize their technology or product concepts; the loss of certain executive officers and key personnel; any service interruptions, cyber incidents or other breaches relating to our technology systems, security systems or infrastructure or those of our third-party providers; the occurrence of fraud or other financial crimes within our business; competition from other financial institutions and financial services providers and the effects of disintermediation within the banking business including consolidation within the industry; changes to federal government lending programs like the Small Business Administration’s Preferred Lender Program and the Federal Housing Administration’s insurance programs, including the impact of a government shutdown on such programs; impairment of our mortgage servicing rights, disruption in the secondary market for mortgage loans, declines in real estate values, or being required to repurchase mortgage loans or reimburse investors; developments in technology, such as artificial intelligence, the success of our digital growth strategy, and our ability to incorporate innovative technologies in our business and provide products and services that satisfy our clients’ expectations for convenience and security; our ability to execute our organic growth and acquisition strategies; the accuracy of projected operating results for assets and businesses we acquire as well as our ability to drive organic loan growth to replace loans in our existing portfolio with comparable loans as loans are paid down; changes to federal, state and local laws and regulations along with executive orders applicable to our business, including tax laws; our ability to comply with and manage costs related to extensive government regulation and supervision, including current and future regulations affecting bank holding companies and depository institutions; the application of any increased assessment rates imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”); claims or legal action brought against us by third parties or government agencies; and other factors, risks, trends and uncertainties described elsewhere in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts



:







Analysts/Institutional Investors



:





Emily Gooden, Chief Accounting Officer and Investor Relations Director, (720) 554-6640,



ir@nationalbankholdings.com







Nicole Van Denabeele, Chief Financial Officer, (720) 529-3370,



ir@nationalbankholdings.com









Media



:





Jody Soper, Chief Marketing Officer, (303) 784-5925,



Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com

























NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION









FINANCIAL SUMMARY









Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)































































For the three months ended

















March 31,











December 31,









March 31,















2025











2024









2024









Total interest and dividend income







$









129,963















$





136,086













$





131,732













Total interest expense











43,272



















45,955

















47,702













Net interest income











86,691



















90,131

















84,030













Taxable equivalent adjustment











1,910



















1,874

















1,692













Net interest income FTE



(1)













88,601



















92,005

















85,722













Provision expense for credit losses











10,200



















1,979

















—













Net interest income after provision for credit losses FTE



(1)













78,401



















90,026

















85,722













Non-interest income:

















































Service charges











4,118



















4,359

















4,391













Bank card fees











4,194



















4,671

















4,578













Mortgage banking income











3,315



















2,296

















2,655













Other non-interest income











3,749



















6,375

















6,070













Loss on security sales











—



















(6,582





)













—













Total non-interest income











15,376



















11,119

















17,694













Non-interest expense:

















































Salaries and benefits











34,362



















35,459

















36,520













Occupancy and equipment











10,837



















10,193

















9,941













Professional fees











1,423



















1,599

















1,646













Data processing











4,401



















4,900

















4,066













Other non-interest expense











9,017



















10,418

















8,653













Other intangible assets amortization











1,977



















1,977

















2,008













Total non-interest expense











62,017



















64,546

















62,834





























































Income before income taxes FTE



(1)













31,760



















36,599

















40,582













Taxable equivalent adjustment











1,910



















1,874

















1,692













Income before income taxes











29,850



















34,725

















38,890













Income tax expense











5,619



















6,541

















7,499













Net income







$









24,231















$





28,184













$





31,391













Earnings per share - basic







$









0.63















$





0.73













$





0.82













Earnings per share - diluted











0.63



















0.73

















0.82













Common stock dividend











0.29



















0.29

















0.27





























(1)









Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.















































NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION









Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)























































March 31, 2025











December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024









ASSETS









































Cash and cash equivalents







$









246,298















$





127,848













$





292,931













Investment securities available-for-sale











634,376



















527,547

















685,666













Investment securities held-to-maturity











706,912



















533,108

















570,850













Non-marketable securities











76,203



















76,462

















73,439













Loans











7,646,296



















7,751,143

















7,569,052













Allowance for credit losses











(90,192









)















(94,455





)













(97,607





)









Loans, net











7,556,104



















7,656,688

















7,471,445













Loans held for sale











11,885



















24,495

















14,065













Other real estate owned











615



















662

















4,064













Premises and equipment, net











204,567



















196,773

















168,956













Goodwill











306,043



















306,043

















306,043













Intangible assets, net











54,489



















58,432

















64,212













Other assets











301,378



















299,635

















315,805













Total assets







$









10,098,870















$





9,807,693













$





9,967,476













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









































Liabilities:









































Non-interest bearing demand deposits







$









2,215,313















$





2,213,685













$





2,292,917













Interest bearing demand deposits











1,337,905



















1,411,860

















1,427,856













Savings and money market











3,812,312



















3,592,312

















3,801,013













Total transaction deposits











7,365,530



















7,217,857

















7,521,786













Time deposits











1,058,677



















1,020,036

















995,976













Total deposits











8,424,207



















8,237,893

















8,517,762













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase











20,749



















18,895

















19,577













Long-term debt











54,588



















54,511

















54,278













Federal Home Loan Bank advances











80,000



















50,000

















—













Other liabilities











190,018



















141,319

















144,029













Total liabilities











8,769,562



















8,502,618

















8,735,646













Shareholders' equity:









































Common stock











515



















515

















515













Additional paid in capital











1,168,433



















1,167,431

















1,163,773













Retained earnings











521,939



















508,864

















454,211













Treasury stock











(301,531









)















(301,694





)













(306,460





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax











(60,048









)















(70,041





)













(80,209





)









Total shareholders' equity











1,329,308



















1,305,075

















1,231,830













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$









10,098,870















$





9,807,693













$





9,967,476















SHARE DATA











































Average basic shares outstanding











38,068,455



















38,327,964

















38,031,358













Average diluted shares outstanding











38,229,869



















38,565,164

















38,188,480













Ending shares outstanding











38,094,105



















38,054,482

















37,806,148













Common book value per share







$









34.90















$





34.29













$





32.58













Tangible common book value per share



(1)



(non-GAAP)











25.94



















25.28

















23.32















CAPITAL RATIOS











































Average equity to average assets











13.35









%















13.10





%













12.40





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)













10.13









%















10.16





%













9.17





%









Tier 1 leverage ratio











10.89









%















10.69





%













9.99





%









Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio











13.61









%















13.20





%













12.35





%









Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio











13.61









%















13.20





%













12.35





%









Total risk-based capital ratio











15.49









%















15.11





%













14.30





%

























(1)









Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.















































NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION









Loan Portfolio







(Dollars in thousands)



















Period End Loan Balances by Type



































































































March 31, 2025

















March 31, 2025





























vs. December 31, 2024

















vs. March 31, 2024















March 31, 2025











December 31, 2024









% Change









March 31, 2024









% Change









Originated:





































































Commercial:





































































Commercial and industrial







$









1,871,301















$





1,881,570













(0.5





)%









$





1,777,328













5.3





%









Municipal and non-profit











1,116,724



















1,106,865













0.9





%













1,062,287













5.1





%









Owner-occupied commercial real estate











1,026,692



















1,048,481













(2.1





)%













875,303













17.3





%









Food and agribusiness











251,120



















266,332













(5.7





)%













241,654













3.9





%









Total commercial











4,265,837



















4,303,248













(0.9





)%













3,956,572













7.8





%









Commercial real estate non-owner occupied











1,136,176



















1,123,718













1.1





%













1,092,780













4.0





%









Residential real estate











915,139



















922,328













(0.8





)%













923,103













(0.9





)%









Consumer











11,955



















12,773













(6.4





)%













14,936













(20.0





)%









Total originated











6,329,107



















6,362,067













(0.5





)%













5,987,391













5.7





%













































































Acquired:





































































Commercial:





































































Commercial and industrial











105,493



















114,255













(7.7





)%













132,532













(20.4





)%









Municipal and non-profit











271



















277













(2.2





)%













294













(7.8





)%









Owner-occupied commercial real estate











198,339



















215,663













(8.0





)%













234,486













(15.4





)%









Food and agribusiness











33,831



















36,987













(8.5





)%













57,896













(41.6





)%









Total commercial











337,934



















367,182













(8.0





)%













425,208













(20.5





)%









Commercial real estate non-owner occupied











659,680



















688,620













(4.2





)%













767,419













(14.0





)%









Residential real estate











318,510



















331,510













(3.9





)%













387,101













(17.7





)%









Consumer











1,065



















1,764













(39.6





)%













1,933













(44.9





)%









Total acquired











1,317,189



















1,389,076













(5.2





)%













1,581,661













(16.7





)%









Total loans







$









7,646,296















$





7,751,143













(1.4





)%









$





7,569,052













1.0





%























Loan Fundings







(1)



































































































First quarter











Fourth quarter









Third quarter









Second quarter









First quarter















2025











2024









2024









2024









2024













Commercial:

















































































Commercial and industrial







$









108,594















$





146,600













$





93,711













$





241,910













$





53,978













Municipal and non-profit











12,506



















49,175

















35,677

















28,785

















14,564













Owner occupied commercial real estate











37,762



















117,850

















70,517

















102,615

















35,128













Food and agribusiness











1,338



















15,796

















19,205

















11,040

















(7,204





)









Total commercial











160,200



















329,421

















219,110

















384,350

















96,466













Commercial real estate non-owner occupied











65,254



















119,132

















91,809

















83,184

















73,789













Residential real estate











29,300



















30,750

















47,322

















36,124

















29,468













Consumer











970



















726

















1,010

















1,547

















234













Total







$









255,724















$





480,029













$





359,251













$





505,205













$





199,957





























(1)









Loan fundings are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings (paydowns) under revolving lines of credit were $21,752, $64,375, $16,302, $19,281 and ($59,523) for the periods noted in the table above, respectively.















































NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION









Summary of Net Interest Margin







(Dollars in thousands)







































































































































For the three months ended











For the three months ended









For the three months ended



















March 31, 2025











December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024



















Average

























Average











Average





















Average









Average





















Average



















balance













Interest













rate











balance









Interest









rate









balance









Interest









rate









Interest earning assets:





















































































































Originated loans FTE



(1)(2)













$









6,335,931

















$









102,221

















6.54









%











$





6,368,697













$





107,400













6.71





%









$





6,046,849













$





100,914













6.71





%









Acquired loans















1,351,726





















19,547

















5.86









%















1,425,344

















22,253













6.21





%













1,611,521

















24,289













6.06





%









Loans held for sale















19,756





















349

















7.16









%















20,196

















320













6.30





%













12,017

















225













7.53





%









Investment securities available-for-sale















716,938





















4,617

















2.58









%















735,977

















3,196













1.74





%













751,168

















4,103













2.18





%









Investment securities held-to-maturity















635,961





















4,120

















2.59









%















537,970

















3,887













2.89





%













579,160

















2,514













1.74





%









Other securities















31,386





















480

















6.12









%















29,256

















434













5.93





%













35,036

















616













7.03





%









Interest earning deposits















48,206





















539

















4.53









%















60,400

















470













3.10





%













91,579

















763













3.35





%











Total interest earning assets FTE







(2)















$









9,139,904

















$









131,873

















5.85









%











$





9,177,840













$





137,960













5.98





%









$





9,127,330













$





133,424













5.88





%









Cash and due from banks











$









77,237







































$





81,371





































$





102,583





































Other assets















794,374











































793,734









































756,230





































Allowance for credit losses















(95,492









)







































(95,750





)





































(97,882





)

































Total assets











$









9,916,023







































$





9,957,195





































$





9,888,261





































Interest bearing liabilities:





















































































































Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits











$









5,027,052

















$









32,511

















2.62









%











$





5,087,799













$





35,443













2.77





%









$





4,947,811













$





36,413













2.96





%









Time deposits















1,035,983





















8,756

















3.43









%















1,034,560

















9,169













3.53





%













990,041

















7,584













3.08





%









Federal Home Loan Bank advances















107,151





















1,105

















4.18









%















66,428

















820













4.91





%













228,236

















3,181













5.61





%









Other borrowings



(3)

















50,277





















382

















3.08









%















18,374

















5













0.11





%













18,929

















6













0.13





%









Long-term debt















54,539





















518

















3.85









%















54,464

















518













3.78





%













54,229

















518













3.84





%











Total interest bearing liabilities













$









6,275,002

















$









43,272

















2.80









%











$





6,261,625













$





45,955













2.92





%









$





6,239,246













$





47,702













3.07





%









Demand deposits











$









2,197,300







































$





2,249,614





































$





2,280,997





































Other liabilities















119,806











































141,327









































141,735





































Total liabilities















8,592,108











































8,652,566









































8,661,978





































Shareholders' equity















1,323,915











































1,304,629









































1,226,283





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$









9,916,023







































$





9,957,195





































$





9,888,261





































Net interest income FTE



(2)

























$









88,601



































$





92,005

































$





85,722





















Interest rate spread FTE



(2)









































3.05









%







































3.06





%





































2.81





%









Net interest earning assets











$









2,864,902







































$





2,916,215





































$





2,888,084





































Net interest margin FTE



(2)









































3.93









%







































3.99





%





































3.78





%









Average transaction deposits











$









7,224,352







































$





7,337,413





































$





7,228,808





































Average total deposits















8,260,335











































8,371,973









































8,218,849





































Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities















145.66









%







































146.57





%





































146.29





%

















































(1)









Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.









(2)









Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,910, $1,874 and $1,692 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









(3)









Other borrowings includes securities sold under agreements to repurchase and cash collateral received from counterparties in connection with derivative swap agreements.















































NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION









Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality







(Dollars in thousands)



















Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis

























































As of and for the three months ended

















March 31, 2025











December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024









Beginning allowance for credit losses







$









94,455















$





95,047













$





97,947













Charge-offs











(15,251









)















(2,391





)













(278





)









Recoveries











138



















175

















188













Provision expense (release) for credit losses











10,850



















1,624

















(250





)









Ending allowance for credit losses ("ACL")







$









90,192















$





94,455













$





97,607













Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period











0.80









%















0.11





%













0.00





%









Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding at period end











1.18









%















1.22





%













1.29





%









Ratio of ACL to total non-performing loans at period end











260.52









%















262.42





%













272.52





%









Total loans







$









7,646,296















$





7,751,143













$





7,569,052













Average total loans during the period











7,660,974



















7,772,712

















7,632,635













Total non-performing loans











34,620



















35,994

















35,817



























Past Due and Non-accrual Loans

























































March 31, 2025











December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024









Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest







$









17,003















$





23,164













$





3,495













Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest











1,012



















14,940

















1













Non-accrual loans











34,620



















35,994

















35,817













Total past due and non-accrual loans







$









52,635















$





74,098













$





39,313













Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total loans











0.47









%















0.66





%













0.47





%























Asset Quality Data

























































March 31, 2025











December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024









Non-performing loans







$









34,620















$





35,994













$





35,817













OREO











615



















662

















4,064













Total non-performing assets







$









35,235















$





36,656













$





39,881













Total non-performing loans to total loans











0.45









%















0.46





%













0.47





%









Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO











0.46









%















0.47





%













0.53





%



















































































NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION









Key Metrics







(1)



























































As of and for the three months ended

















March 31,











December 31,









March 31,















2025











2024









2024









Return on average assets











0.99









%















1.13





%













1.28





%









Return on average tangible assets



(2)













1.09









%















1.23





%













1.39





%









Return on average tangible assets, adjusted



(2)













1.09









%















1.44





%













1.39





%









Return on average equity











7.42









%















8.59





%













10.30





%









Return on average tangible common equity



(2)













10.64









%















12.31





%













15.14





%









Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted



(2)













10.64









%















14.40





%













15.14





%









Loan to deposit ratio (end of period)











90.77









%















94.09





%













88.86





%









Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period)











26.30









%















26.87





%













26.92





%









Net interest margin



(3)













3.85









%















3.91





%













3.70





%









Net interest margin FTE



(2)(3)













3.93









%















3.99





%













3.78





%









Interest rate spread FTE



(2)(4)













3.05









%















3.06





%













2.81





%









Yield on earning assets



(5)













5.77









%















5.90





%













5.80





%









Yield on earning assets FTE



(2)(5)













5.85









%















5.98





%













5.88





%









Cost of funds











2.07









%















2.15





%













2.25





%









Cost of deposits











2.03









%















2.12





%













2.15





%









Non-interest income to total revenue FTE



(6)













14.79









%















10.78





%













17.11





%









Efficiency ratio











60.76









%















63.75





%













61.77





%









Efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization FTE, adjusted



(2)













57.74









%















57.03





%













58.82





%









Pre-provision net revenue







$









40,050















$





36,704













$





38,890













Pre-provision net revenue FTE



(2)













41,960



















38,578

















40,582













Pre-provision net revenue FTE, adjusted



(2)













41,960



















45,160

















40,582

























































Total Loans Asset Quality Data









(7)(8)













































Non-performing loans to total loans











0.45









%















0.46





%













0.47





%









Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO











0.46









%















0.47





%













0.53





%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans











1.18









%















1.22





%













1.29





%









Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans











260.52









%















262.42





%













272.52





%









Net charge-offs to average loans











0.80









%















0.11





%













0.00





%

























(1)









Ratios are annualized.









(2)









Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.









(3)









Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets.









(4)









Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets, including FTE income, and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities. Ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure.









(5)









Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets.









(6)









Non-interest income to total revenue represents non-interest income divided by the sum of net interest income FTE and non-interest income. Ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure.









(7)









Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and modified loans on non-accrual.









(8)









Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.















































NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS







(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Tangible Common Book Value Ratios

































































March 31, 2025











December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024









Total shareholders' equity











$









1,329,308















$





1,305,075













$





1,231,830













Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net















(354,800









)















(356,777





)













(362,709





)









Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill















13,638



















13,535

















12,539













Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)











$









988,146















$





961,833













$





881,660

























































Total assets











$









10,098,870















$





9,807,693













$





9,967,476













Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net















(354,800









)















(356,777





)













(362,709





)









Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill















13,638



















13,535

















12,539













Tangible assets (non-GAAP)











$









9,757,708















$





9,464,451













$





9,617,306



























































Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations:















































Total shareholders' equity to total assets















13.16









%















13.31





%













12.36





%









Less: impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, net















(3.03









)%















(3.15





)%













(3.19





)%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)















10.13









%















10.16





%













9.17





%























































Tangible common book value per share calculations:















































Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)











$









988,146















$





961,833













$





881,660













Divided by: ending shares outstanding















38,094,105



















38,054,482

















37,806,148













Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)











$









25.94















$





25.28













$





23.32



























































































NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION







(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)







Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity

































































As of and for the three months ended





















March 31,











December 31,









March 31,



















2025











2024









2024









Net income











$









24,231















$





28,184













$





31,391













Add: loss on security sales, after tax (non-GAAP)



(1)

















—



















5,048

















—













Net income adjusted for the loss on security sales, after tax (non-GAAP)



(1)













$









24,231















$





33,232













$





31,391

























































Net income











$









24,231















$





28,184













$





31,391













Add: impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax















1,516



















1,516

















1,534













Net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP)











$









25,747















$





29,700













$





32,925

























































Net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax











$









25,747















$





29,700













$





32,925













Add: loss on security sales, after tax (non-GAAP)



(1)

















—



















5,048

















—













Net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, adjusted for the loss on security sales, after tax (non-GAAP)



(1)













$









25,747















$





34,748













$





32,925

























































Average assets











$









9,916,023















$





9,957,195













$





9,888,261













Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill















(342,425









)















(344,417





)













(351,383





)









Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)











$









9,573,598















$





9,612,778













$





9,536,878

























































Average shareholders' equity











$









1,323,915















$





1,304,629













$





1,226,283













Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill















(342,425









)















(344,417





)













(351,383





)









Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)











$









981,490















$





960,212













$





874,900

























































Return on average assets















0.99









%















1.13





%













1.28





%









Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)















0.99









%















1.33





%













1.28





%









Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)















1.09









%















1.23





%













1.39





%









Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)















1.09









%















1.44





%













1.39





%









Return on average equity















7.42









%















8.59





%













10.30





%









Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)















7.42









%















10.13





%













10.30





%









Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)















10.64









%















12.31





%













15.14





%









Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)















10.64









%















14.40





%













15.14





%























































(1) Adjustments:















































Loss on security sales (non-GAAP)











$









—















$





6,582













$





—













Tax benefit impact















—



















(1,534





)













—













Total adjustments, after tax (non-GAAP)











$









—















$





5,048













$







—





























Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin

































































As of and for the three months ended





















March 31,











December 31,









March 31,



















2025











2024









2024









Interest income











$









129,963















$





136,086













$





131,732













Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment















1,910



















1,874

















1,692













Interest income FTE (non-GAAP)











$









131,873















$





137,960













$





133,424

























































Net interest income











$









86,691















$





90,131













$





84,030













Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment















1,910



















1,874

















1,692













Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP)











$









88,601















$





92,005













$





85,722

























































Average earning assets











$









9,139,904















$





9,177,840













$





9,127,330













Yield on earning assets















5.77









%















5.90





%













5.80





%









Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP)















5.85









%















5.98





%













5.88





%









Net interest margin















3.85









%















3.91





%













3.70





%









Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP)















3.93









%















3.99





%













3.78





%























Efficiency Ratio and Pre-Provision Net Revenue

































































As of and for the three months ended





















March 31,











December 31,









March 31,



















2025











2024









2024









Net interest income











$









86,691















$





90,131













$





84,030













Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment















1,910



















1,874

















1,692













Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP)











$









88,601















$





92,005













$





85,722

























































Non-interest income











$









15,376















$





11,119













$





17,694













Add: loss on security sales (non-GAAP)















—



















6,582

















—













Non-interest income adjusted for the loss on security sales (non-GAAP)











$









15,376















$





17,701













$





17,694

























































Non-interest expense











$









62,017















$





64,546













$





62,834













Less: other intangible assets amortization















(1,977









)















(1,977





)













(2,008





)









Non-interest expense excluding other intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)











$









60,040















$





62,569













$





60,826

























































Efficiency ratio















60.76









%















63.75





%













61.77





%









Efficiency ratio FTE (non-GAAP)















59.64









%















62.59





%













60.76





%









Efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization, adjusted for the loss on security sales FTE (non-GAAP)















57.74









%















57.03





%













58.82





%









Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)











$









40,050















$





36,704













$





38,890













Pre-provision net revenue, FTE (non-GAAP)















41,960



















38,578

















40,582













Pre-provision net revenue FTE, adjusted for the loss on security sales (non-GAAP)















41,960



















45,160

















40,582



























Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share













































































As of and for the three months ended





















March 31,











December 31,









March 31,



















2025











2024









2024











Adjustments to net income:



























































Net income











$









24,231















$





28,184













$





31,391













Add: adjustment for the loss on security sales, after tax (non-GAAP)















—



















5,048

















—













Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)











$









24,231















$





33,232













$





31,391







































































Adjustments to earnings per share:



























































Earnings per share diluted











$









0.63















$





0.73













$





0.82













Add: adjustment for the loss on security sales, after tax (non-GAAP)















—



















0.13

















—













Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)











$









0.63















$





0.86













$





0.82



































































