National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.64, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBHC was $35.64, representing a -8.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.92 and a 21.8% increase over the 52 week low of $29.26.

NBHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NBHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.48. Zacks Investment Research reports NBHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.05%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

