National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NBHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.31, the dividend yield is 1.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBHC was $45.31, representing a -2.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.52 and a 41.64% increase over the 52 week low of $31.99.

NBHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NBHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.14. Zacks Investment Research reports NBHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.15%, compared to an industry average of 25.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nbhc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

