National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.54, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBHC was $39.54, representing a -8.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.21 and a 64.41% increase over the 52 week low of $24.05.

NBHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NBHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.2. Zacks Investment Research reports NBHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.11%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

