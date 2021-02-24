National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NBHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBHC was $38.98, representing a -1.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.58 and a 92.49% increase over the 52 week low of $20.25.

NBHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NBHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports NBHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -18.38%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

