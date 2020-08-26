National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NBHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NBHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.18, the dividend yield is 2.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBHC was $29.18, representing a -23.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.97 and a 44.1% increase over the 52 week low of $20.25.

NBHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NBHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38. Zacks Investment Research reports NBHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.59%, compared to an industry average of -24%.

