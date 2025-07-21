National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership with Nav to Enhance 2UniFi Financial Ecosystem for Small Businesses

National Bank Holdings Corporation announces a partnership with Nav to enhance financial solutions for small businesses through 2UniFi integration.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) has formed a strategic partnership with 2UniFi, a new financial ecosystem for businesses, to integrate 2UniFi within the Nav marketplace, which provides deposit and lending solutions for small businesses. This collaboration aims to enhance access to financial resources for small and medium-sized enterprises by leveraging Nav's extensive platform, which has over one million users. Tim Laney, NBHC’s Chairman and CEO and 2UniFi founder, emphasized the goal of transforming how businesses engage with the U.S. banking system through data-driven insights. Additionally, NBHC has invested $5 million in Nav, with plans to incorporate Nav's credit insights within 2UniFi's offerings. Both organizations share a commitment to supporting small business success and believe their combined expertise will significantly benefit entrepreneurs.

Potential Positives

National Bank Holdings Corporation has entered a strategic partnership with Nav Technologies, enhancing their service offerings to small and medium-sized businesses.

The partnership includes the integration of 2UniFi into Nav's marketplace, which has over 1 million users, significantly increasing 2UniFi's visibility and potential user base.

NBHC has made a $5 million strategic investment in Nav, indicating confidence in the partnership's growth and potential impact on the small business sector.

This collaboration aims to empower small business owners by providing them with essential financial health tools and insights, supporting their ability to thrive in a competitive market.

Potential Negatives

The $5 million investment in Nav might raise concerns about resource allocation, as investors may question whether such funds could be better utilized to enhance National Bank Holdings Corporation's own services or financial stability.



The partnership with 2UniFi and Nav may dilute National Bank Holdings Corporation’s brand identity and create challenges in differentiating its offerings in a competitive financial services market.



The press release does not provide specific metrics or forecasts surrounding the expected impact of the partnership, leaving stakeholders without clear expectations regarding potential returns on investment or growth.

FAQ

What is the partnership between National Bank Holdings Corporation and 2UniFi?

National Bank Holdings Corporation has partnered with 2UniFi to support an innovative financial ecosystem for small businesses through integration with Nav's marketplace.

How does 2UniFi enhance Nav's offerings?

2UniFi will integrate Nav's business credit insights into its platform, providing small business owners with essential financial health tools.

What is Nav's role in this partnership?

Nav, as a leading financial health platform, will help 2UniFi reach more small businesses by offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions.

How much has NBHC invested in Nav?

National Bank Holdings Corporation has made a strategic investment of $5 million in Nav to support the partnership.

Why is the partnership important for small businesses?

This collaboration aims to empower small businesses with access to vital financial resources, promoting their growth and success in the economy.

$NBHC Insider Trading Activity

$NBHC insiders have traded $NBHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA F SPRING sold 1,167 shares for an estimated $43,202

$NBHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $NBHC stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NBHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NBHC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

$NBHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBHC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NBHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $42.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Brett Rabatin from Hovde Group set a target price of $43.0 on 04/02/2025

Full Release



DENVER, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership to support 2UniFi, an innovative financial ecosystem for business launched this month. As part of the initial collaboration, 2UniFi will be integrated within the Nav marketplace for small business deposit and lending solutions. With over 1 million users, Nav is the leading credit and financial health platform for small business owners, offering a suite of tools to help entrepreneurs access, monitor, and build their business credit. Additionally, Nav provides small business owners with a wealth of short and long term financing options to fuel their growth.





Tim Laney, Chairman and CEO of NBHC and Founder of 2UniFi stated, “2UniFi is building a comprehensive ecosystem of financial solutions paired with data driven insights with the goal of transforming the way small and medium-sized businesses access the U.S. banking system. This partnership with Nav will help propel 2UniFi’s growth by expanding our reach to small businesses through Nav’s deposit and lending marketplace."





With a shared vision to support the success of small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S., Nav and 2UniFi will leverage their unique capabilities to bring robust solutions to market. 2UniFi will integrate Nav’s financial health and credit insights inside the 2UniFi experience.





NBHC has also made a $5 million strategic investment in Nav. Laney, who will serve as an observer on Nav’s board, added, “Small businesses are essential for a healthy and thriving economy. By integrating Nav’s business credit insights into the 2UniFi experience, we are empowering everyday entrepreneurs with the financial health tools they need to further grow their business.”





"At Nav, we’re committed to providing small business owners with the best service and products they need to ensure their businesses are not only able to survive, but thrive for years,” said Levi King, Nav CEO, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. “This partnership with 2UniFi not only affords us the opportunity to provide a truly differentiated offering to our customers, but it opens the door for even more small business owners to access resources that many of them so desperately need.”





Tim Laney added, “In the course of partnership discussions, our team developed a deep appreciation for the proven experience Levi and his team have in the financial technology arena. We look forward to the positive impact we can make together for business owners and operators.”







About National Bank Holdings Corporation







National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 85 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Utah, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at



www.nationalbankholdings.com



.





For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, or nbhbank.com. Or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.







About Nav Technologies, Inc.











Nav





is the leading credit and financial health platform for small businesses. Nav’s unique financial health platform shows cash flow and credit insights alongside suggested financing options, and is the only place small business owners can build and manage business credit and see what financing they can qualify for before they apply.





Nav has raised more than $100 million in capital from investors





including Goldman Sachs Principal Strategic Investments, Kleiner Perkins, Experian Ventures, and Point72 Ventures.











Contact:



















Analysts/Institutional Investors:





Emily Gooden, 720-554-6640





Chief Accounting Officer and Investor Relations Director





ir@nationalbankholdings.com













Media:





Jody Soper, 303-784-5925





Chief Marketing Officer





Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com

























Nicole Van Denabeele, 720-529-3370





Chief Financial Officer





ir@nationalbankholdings.com

































Source: National Bank Holdings Corporation













A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea449cea-5438-4ef9-b2c5-1f3b752a8166





