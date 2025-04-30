National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 3.4% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

National Bank Holdings Corporation announces a 3.4% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.30 per share, payable June 13, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

National Bank Holdings Corporation announced a 3.4% increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.29 to $0.30 per share, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. The dividend will be payable on June 13, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 30, 2025. Chairman and CEO Tim Laney highlighted that the dividend has grown by 50% over the past five years, underscoring the company's strong balance sheet and capital position. National Bank Holdings operates a network of over 85 banking centers across several states, providing a range of financial services to various clients. The release also includes forward-looking statements regarding future plans, emphasizing the inherent risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors approved a 3.4% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, showing a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The consistent increase of 50% in the quarterly dividend per common share over the last five years indicates strong financial performance and stability.

The dividend payment reflects the company's strong balance sheet, solid capital position, and diversified funding sources, reinforcing investor confidence.

NBHC operates a broad network of over 85 banking centers across several states, indicating a strong market presence and potential for continued growth.

Potential Negatives

The dividend increase, while positive, may indicate that the company does not have significant growth opportunities for reinvestment, which could concern investors looking for more aggressive expansion.



The reliance on forward-looking statements and warnings about potential risks may create uncertainties for investors, leading to potential skepticism regarding the company's future performance.



The communication of risk factors and the inability to guarantee the achievement of goals may dampen investor confidence in the company's strategic plans.

FAQ

What is the new cash dividend amount for National Bank Holdings Corporation?

The new cash dividend amount is thirty cents ($0.30) per share, increased from twenty-nine cents ($0.29).

When will the dividend be payable to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 13, 2025, to shareholders of record by May 30, 2025.

How much has the quarterly dividend increased over the past five years?

The quarterly dividend has increased by 50% over the past five years.

What does National Bank Holdings Corporation do?

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 85 banking centers and provides various banking services.

Where can I find more information about National Bank Holdings Corporation?

More information can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com and related brand websites.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NBHC Insider Trading Activity

$NBHC insiders have traded $NBHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD U JR. NEWFIELD (CHIEF RISK MNGMT OFFICER) sold 19,259 shares for an estimated $959,290

VALERIE D. KRAMER (Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,172 shares for an estimated $108,214.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NBHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $NBHC stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NBHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBHC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NBHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeff Rulis from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $42.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Brett Rabatin from Hovde Group set a target price of $43.0 on 04/02/2025

Full Release



DENVER, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly cash dividend will increase 3.4% from twenty-nine cents ($0.29) to thirty cents ($0.30) per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 13, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025.





“We are pleased to deliver another increase to our quarterly dividend. Over the last five years, the quarterly dividend per common share has increased by 50%, which demonstrates our commitment to drive meaningful shareholder returns as a result of our strong balance sheet, solid capital position, and diversified funding sources,” said Chairman and CEO, Tim Laney.







About National Bank Holdings Corporation







National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 85 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust and wealth management business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Utah, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at



www.nationalbankholdings.com



.





For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, or nbhbank.com, or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “seek,” “potential,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend” or similar expressions that relate to the Company’s strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.











Contact:





























Analysts/Institutional Investors



:













Emily Gooden, 720-554-6640













Chief Accounting Officer and Investor Relations Director













ir@nationalbankholdings.com

























Nicole Van Denabeele, 720-529-3370,













Chief Financial Officer





ir@nationalbankholdings.com

























or



























Media



:













Jody Soper, 303-784-5925













Chief Marketing Officer













Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com

























Source: National Bank Holdings Corporation











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.