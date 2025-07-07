National Bank Holdings Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

National Bank Holdings Corporation will report Q2 financial results on July 22, 2025, followed by a conference call July 23.

Quiver AI Summary

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) will announce its second quarter financial results on July 22, 2025, after the market closes, followed by a conference call to discuss the results on July 23 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Participants can join the call by calling in with a specific passcode, and a recording will be available on the company’s website later. NBHC is a bank holding company focused on providing exceptional client service through its various banking subsidiaries, operating over 85 banking centers across several states including Colorado, Kansas, Utah, and Texas. The company is dedicated to serving a range of clients from individuals to businesses and government entities. For more information, visit their website or connect with their brands on LinkedIn.

Potential Positives

National Bank Holdings Corporation is set to announce its second quarter financial results, indicating transparency and a commitment to stakeholder communication.

The company regularly holds conference calls for earnings announcements, fostering investor relations and promoting accountability.

With over 85 banking centers and a commitment to high-quality client service, the company demonstrates significant operational scale and market presence in multiple states.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of expected financial performance for the second quarter, which could lead to uncertainty or negative speculation among investors.

The timing of theearnings callafter market close may limit immediate investor response and analysis of the financial results.

FAQ

When will National Bank Holdings report its Q2 2025 financial results?

National Bank Holdings expects to report its second quarter financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

How can I listen to the NBHCearnings conference call

Interested parties can listen by dialing (877) 400-0505 and using participant passcode 9935135 for the NBHC Q2 2025 Earnings Call.

What time is the NBHC Q2earnings callscheduled?

The Q2earnings callis scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Where can I find the recording of theearnings call

A recording of the call will be available on National Bank Holdings' website approximately four hours after the call's completion.

What services does National Bank Holdings provide?

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of banking centers, providing services to consumers, businesses, and government entities in its core footprint.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NBHC Insider Trading Activity

$NBHC insiders have traded $NBHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA F SPRING sold 1,167 shares for an estimated $43,202

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NBHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $NBHC stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NBHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBHC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NBHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeff Rulis from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $42.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Brett Rabatin from Hovde Group set a target price of $43.0 on 04/02/2025

Full Release



DENVER, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) expects to report its second quarter financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (877) 400-0505 using the participant passcode of 9935135 and asking for the NBHC Q2 2025 Earnings Call. A recording of the call will be available approximately four hours after the call’s completion on the Company’s website at



www.nationalbankholdings.com



by visiting the investor relations area.







About National Bank Holdings Corporation







National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 85 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Utah, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at



www.nationalbankholdings.com



.





For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, or nbhbank.com. Or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.











Contact:















Analysts/Institutional Investors:





Media:









Emily Gooden, 720-554-6640





Jody Soper, 303-784-5925









Chief Accounting Officer and Investor Relations Director





Chief Marketing Officer









ir@nationalbankholdings.com





Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com





















Nicole Van Denabeele, 720-529-3370













Chief Financial Officer













ir@nationalbankholdings.com

























Source: National Bank Holdings Corporation



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.