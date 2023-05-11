National Bank Holdings Corp - (NBHC) Declares $0.26 Dividend

National Bank Holdings Corp - said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $28.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.28%, the lowest has been 1.37%, and the highest has been 3.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.87 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bank Holdings Corp -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBHC is 0.15%, an increase of 12.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.62% to 36,983K shares. The put/call ratio of NBHC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.52% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Bank Holdings Corp - is 40.39. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.52% from its latest reported closing price of 28.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National Bank Holdings Corp - is 461MM, an increase of 35.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,054K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares, representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 23.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,887K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares, representing an increase of 30.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 52.97% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,577K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing an increase of 20.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 30.81% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,904K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares, representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 24.20% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,299K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 3.40% over the last quarter.

National Bank Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 89 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage in Kansas and Missouri, and Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.