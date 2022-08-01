National Bank Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NBHC

In trading on Monday, shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.06, changing hands as high as $42.25 per share. National Bank Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBHC's low point in its 52 week range is $34.67 per share, with $48.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.95.

