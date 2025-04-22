NATIONAL BANK HLDGS Earnings Results: $NBHC Reports Quarterly Earnings

NATIONAL BANK HLDGS ($NBHC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, missing estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $102,070,000, missing estimates of $109,612,872 by $-7,542,872.

NATIONAL BANK HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

NATIONAL BANK HLDGS insiders have traded $NBHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD U JR. NEWFIELD (CHIEF RISK MNGMT OFFICER) sold 19,259 shares for an estimated $959,290

VALERIE D. KRAMER (Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,172 shares for an estimated $108,214.

NATIONAL BANK HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of NATIONAL BANK HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

