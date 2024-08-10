NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Upgrades RB Global (RBA)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL upgraded their outlook for RB Global (NYSE:RBA) from Underperform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.61% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for RB Global is $63.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.50 to a high of $70.37. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.61% from its latest reported closing price of $78.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RB Global is 1,867MM, a decrease of 55.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in RB Global. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBA is 0.33%, an increase of 104.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 190,410K shares. The put/call ratio of RBA is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 13,750K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,208K shares , representing a decrease of 10.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,957K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,110K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 84.41% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 8,564K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,450K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,891K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,983K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Asset Management holds 6,663K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,649K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBA by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. is a global asset management and disposition company, oQering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer o ers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certi cation; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace o ering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty o ering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also o ers sector-speciGc solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment Snancing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services.

