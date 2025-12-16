NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Western Copper and Gold (WRN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAM:WRN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.86% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Western Copper and Gold is $3.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.72 to a high of $4.15. The average price target represents an increase of 25.86% from its latest reported closing price of $2.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Western Copper and Gold is 81MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Copper and Gold. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 14.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRN is 0.08%, an increase of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 39,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 8,510K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,341K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 23.60% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 5,571K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,580K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,780K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 45.61% over the last quarter.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 3,699K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 3,359K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares , representing an increase of 24.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 30.25% over the last quarter.

