NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.74% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Triple Flag Precious Metals is $37.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.57 to a high of $49.66. The average price target represents an increase of 10.74% from its latest reported closing price of $33.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Triple Flag Precious Metals is 188MM, a decrease of 45.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triple Flag Precious Metals. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 20.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFPM is 0.29%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 184,329K shares. The put/call ratio of TFPM is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 133,816K shares representing 64.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 3,536K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares , representing an increase of 43.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 65.36% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,643K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares , representing an increase of 28.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 36.81% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,628K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares , representing an increase of 20.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 37.98% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,556K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,306K shares , representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 13.06% over the last quarter.

