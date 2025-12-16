Stocks
TFPM

NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) Outperform Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.74% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Triple Flag Precious Metals is $37.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.57 to a high of $49.66. The average price target represents an increase of 10.74% from its latest reported closing price of $33.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Triple Flag Precious Metals is 188MM, a decrease of 45.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triple Flag Precious Metals. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 20.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFPM is 0.29%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 184,329K shares. TFPM / Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TFPM is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 133,816K shares representing 64.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 3,536K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares , representing an increase of 43.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 65.36% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,643K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares , representing an increase of 28.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 36.81% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,628K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares , representing an increase of 20.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 37.98% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,556K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,306K shares , representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.-> See our take on Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TFPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.