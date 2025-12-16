NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Torex Gold Resources (OTCPK:TORXF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 268.72% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Torex Gold Resources is $57.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.89 to a high of $67.50. The average price target represents an increase of 268.72% from its latest reported closing price of $15.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Torex Gold Resources is 680MM, a decrease of 40.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Torex Gold Resources. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TORXF is 0.50%, an increase of 10.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 24,187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 2,629K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,093K shares , representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 4.36% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 2,605K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing an increase of 45.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 87.94% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 2,161K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares , representing a decrease of 17.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 2.19% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,411K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 35.43% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,234K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 17.90% over the last quarter.

