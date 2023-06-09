NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL Maintains Savaria (TSX:SIS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL maintained coverage of Savaria (TSX:SIS) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savaria. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIS is 0.02%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.09% to 939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 253K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 239K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIS by 10.22% over the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 142K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 22.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIS by 13.43% over the last quarter.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 60K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIS by 4.04% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 45K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

